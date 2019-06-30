Tipperary's ICOS president says farm sector will play its part on climate change

The Government’s Climate Action Plan has been described as very demanding for the agri-food sector by the president of ICOS, Jerry Long.

However, he said the sector must play its part in delivering a low carbon future for the next generation.

From The Ragg, Mr Long is a dairy farmer and milk supplier to Drombane Co-operative.

“Farmers and the wider agri-food sector should be under no illusions that the Action Plan, as set out by the Government will require a significant effort by all stakeholders working collaboratively, if we are to achieve the 10-15% reduction target,” he said.

Mr Long said that the plan included very demanding targets for the agri-food sector, including increasing the usage of protected urea from 1% of the straight N market today to 50% by 2030, increasing the usage of trailing shoe technology for slurry spreading from 10% to 50% by 2030, increasing the average EBI from €70 to €230 by 2030 and doubling average afforestation rates from 5,500 ha per annum to 10,000 ha per annum by 2030.

“ICOS and our members across the dairy, livestock and rural enterprise sectors are willing to play our part and will contribute constructively to the achievement of the Climate Action Plan. However, the approach by Government must always remain balanced and supportive of Ireland’s leading, sustainable grass-fed model of production,” he said.

He said that ICOS welcomed the collaborative approach emphasised by Minister Creed and the establishment of new industry working groups on low emission fertilizers, animal feed and the progression of the sign post farm initiative.