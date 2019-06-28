Anger in Thurles as Cathedral statue is vandalised

There is huge anger and disgust in Thurles today following news of the disappearance of the head of the statue of Archbishop Patrick Leahy from the courtyard of the Cathedral of the Assumption.

The statue of Archbishop Leahy was erected in recognition of his contribution to the overseeing of the building of the Cathedral of the Assumption – he had been Archbishop of Cashel and Emly from 1857 -1875 - and the beautiful sculpture was set against the backdrop of the magnificent Cathedral.

The statue in the Cathedral yard which has been damaged.

So, imagine the disgust of locals in Thurles when it was discovered that the head had been removed and taken away – not an easy task considering the statue is erected on a plinth and has a height of in excess of 25ft.

Gardai are investigating the act of vandalism and are appealing to members of the public to come forward with any information they may have. The incident is believed to have taken place some time between Wednesday evening and 10:30am on Thursday morning.

Superintendent Pat Murphy told Tipperarylive.ie “This statue is a real part of the heritage of Thurles town and of the Archdiocese of Cashel and Emly. We are appealing for any information which may be available on this. If anybody saw anything suspicious in the area, please come forward and talk to us,” Superintendent Murphy said.

Visitors to the Cathedral of the Assumption this morning were distraught to be informed of the vandalism and were upset that such am act should occur in a place they visit so regularly and respect. The statue features Archbishop Leahy, in his clerical garments, holding his missal and Rosary beads.

“ I can't believe this has happened. Who took it hadn't much to do,” said one lady who was was disgusted at what had transpired.

The area around the statue is currently condoned off which Gardai continue their investigations.