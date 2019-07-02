Roscrea library launches Summer Stars reading challenge for children

Our annual Summer Stars reading challenge is now in full swing in Roscrea library.

This country-wide initiative encourages children to keep reading during the summer.

Each child is encouraged to read up to six books during July and August and at the end of summer, we will host a presentation night where each participant will receive a medal and certificate.

Every child who registers at the library will receive a Summer Stars bag, with a pencil, bookmark and a card to record the books they have read. Each time the child returns to the library during the summer, they can get their card stamped at the library desk.

Remember, that library membership for all is free and there are no fines or late fees on items. To find out more information on this programme, visit us on the Birr Road, Roscrea, call us on 0505 22032, visit our website at www.tipperarylibraries.ie or email us at roscrealibrary@

tipperarycoco.ie. There is also a dedicated website for the Summer Stars reading challenge at www.summerstars.ie.

So come along and get reading this summer. Once again this year, our main sponsors are Bernies Supervalu, Roscrea.