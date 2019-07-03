Ballingarry Cystic Fibrosis fun day postponed until August

Due to unforeseen circumstances the Ballingarry Friends of Cystic Fibrosis family fun day has had to be postponed until Monday, August 5.

Organiser Seamus Kelly told the Tipperary Star on Tuesday evening that the raffle will still be held on Sunday evening, July 14, in Ambys Bar, Ballingarry and the road race planned for the Saturday evening, July 13 will still go ahead.



The 5K road race and walk which will be held on Saturday evening July 13 starting from the Parish Field in The Commons at 7.00pm with registration from 6.30pm. The race will take in The Commons village, The Rock and The Warhouse. Entry fee is €10 and there will be prizes in all categories – ladies, mens and juniors. Refreshments provided afterwards.



PRO Seamus Kelly is the driving force behind Ballingarry Friends of Cystic Fibrosis as he and two of his siblings have Cystic Fibrosis. To date Seamus, his family and supporters have raised almost €100,000 for Cystic Fibrosis.



For more information you can contact any member of the committee; Seamus Kelly 086 8410965 or see his Facebook page.

If you are unable to attend but wish to make a donation you can do so through AIB in Callan. Account name - Ballingarry Cystic Fibrosis; Sort code 93-30-90; Number 02 4 8 3 02 5.



Mark the dates in your diary, Saturday, July 13, fun run at 7pm and Monday, August 5, family fun day for the whole family starting at 12 noon.