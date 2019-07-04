Tipperary village wheels out the festival spirit

They’ll be wheeling their wheelbarrows through Borrisoleigh’s streets broad and narrow this week when the village’s annual festival starts this Thursday.

The festival takes place over the weekend and is being run in tandem with the Arty Rooster Arts Festival which is running since Monday.

Top of the list of attractions once again will be the growing International Wheelbarrow Extravaganza which promises some wonderful creations.

The competition is open to everyone to submit their modified wheelbarrows to be in with a chance to win some great prizes. Your imagination is the only limiting factor in this unique competition.

The Arty Rooster, which began last Monday, July 1, features shopfront exhibitions, workshops, demonstrations, talks and performances.

The annual walk with the Bush and Briar Ramblers takes place this Saturday, walking part of the Beara Breifne Way from Greenane to Latteragh. Registration is at 8.30am in the community centre.

Award winning photographer Tom Doherty will host a photo walk giving tips on how to take great photos on a walk around Borrisoleigh starting at 11am in The Square.

This should prove useful to anyone planning on entering the festival Instagram Competition. Be sure to use the hashtag #BorrisFest19 when posting festival photos on Instagram to be in with a chance to win some great prizes.

After the official opening with Lord Mayor Paddy Dolan and special guest on Saturday there will be a jiving competition and social dancing with Phil Maher’s Band. Ebony will finish off the night from 10pm to 12am.

A fire performer will thril spectators throughout Saturday night with a number of performances from 8pm.

Sunday has a packed schedule from 2pm with the wheelbarrow extravaganza, live music, kids entertainment and lot more.

The individual wheelbarrow categories are: Best Environmental; Best Miniature Garden; and Most Imaginative.

Entries open on Sunday from 2pm to 4.30p.m. No entry fee.

This year there is a new commercial category in which local businesses can showcase their business in a wheelbarrow in the centre of Borrisoleigh for the duration of the festival for a €10 advance entry fee. Wheelbarrows can be displayed until Sunday. There will be a public vote for the best overall wheelbarrow on Sunday afternoon. Votes cost €1 each.

At 2.30pm in the Community Centre there is a Make Up Demonstration with MUA Kayley Moylan, admission, €8.

Kids entertainment features bouncy castles, disco dome, gladiators, gaming van and Hawkeye Powershot Competition. There will be a BBQ in The Square on Sunday evening and a hobby horse competition from 6.30pm to 7.30pm.

Live music starts at 2pm on Sunday with DJ Matt Ryan and a host of performers throughout the day, starting with Paudi Bourke at 4pm; Dufrane 4.30pm; the Mangled Badgers, 6pm, and finishing with Silver Dollar, 8pm til late..