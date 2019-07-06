Wish you were here! New postcard launched by Tipperary artist

Shops in Fethard and Clonmel, are now selling two new postcards, both different views of Fethard Town Hall, printed from original mixed media work by Lucy Moore, Sladagh, Fethard, using paint, hand and machine embroidery on Calico.

After Lucy completed her first painting of the Town Hall, she later realised how much it had changed since its recent restoration and produced the second painting.

Each card is priced at €3, each, they are printed on a linen paper, and come with an envelope. The cards are left blank inside with information printed on back of each card. They are available for sale in Fethard at the FHC Experience (Town Hall), Fethard Post Office, O'Sullivans Pharmacy, Town and County, John Hennessy's Veterinary Clinic, ‘Fethard Flowers by Mandy’, The Clothes Line (Charity Shop), as well as Cloneen Post Office and The Narrow Space in Clonmel.

The information for each card is printed on the back. The first card has: ‘Fethard Town Hall - This card is an interpretation of Fethard Mediaeval Town Hall before restoration, built in c.1610 by the Everard family as an almshouse. Post 1770 it was used as a market house, court house, town hall, and in the 20th century, a dance hall. It now houses the Fethard Horse Country Experience, as well as a weekly country market thus continuing a market tradition initiated here by Olivia Hughes in 1947.

From an original mixed media work by Lucy Moore: painting, hand and machine embroidery on Calico. © Lucy Moore.’