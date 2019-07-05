Cashel Tidy Towns marks a great year with a a new book by Cliff Cope 

Cliff Cope of the Cashel Tidy Towns group took photographs throughout 2018, documenting their activities from flower bed creation to church gate fund raisers. Then he became ill and his friends in the Tidy Town’s group rallied around him.

By way of thanking them for their kind support, he has put together a book which celebrates a busy year in the life of the Cashel Tidy Towns group.

Initially the photographs appeared on their facebook page, but realising that not every member has access to the web, Cliff compiled the photobook as a permanent record of a year keeping the town in tip-top condition.

The book was presented to the Cashel Tidy Towns group by Cliff on Wednesday, June 26 in Brosnan’s bar in Cashel. Eventually, the book will reside in the town library as an archive of the work of the Tidy Towns members