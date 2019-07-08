Win a 1960s classic car and help Tipperary suicide support group at family fun day

Fancy winning a 1960s Singer Gazelle motorcar?

Then Tipperary Raceway in Rosegreenis the place to be on Sunday next, July 14.

At the Pat Keating Memorial Motorshow, the classic car will be auctioned at 3pm with the proceeds going to suicide awareness group in Clonmel, C-Saw.

It will also be a day full of family entertainment on the day with a fun train for kids, drop slide, bouncy castles, lots of food stalls, vintage ice cream van, firestone pizza truck and a DJ for music and fun.

Gates open at 1.00 pm. General admission €10, children under 16 go free.