All clear for Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home in Newport, Co Tipperary

Millbrae Lodge Nursing Home in Newport, north west Tipperary, has received the all clear from the Health Information and Quality Authority (Hiqa).

Hiqa carried out a two-day inspection of Millbrae on March 27 and 28 this year, and the report was published on July 1. All care homes are inspected by Hiqa to ensure compliance with standards.

The visit focused on dementia care, and found that Millbrae was compliant in eight out of nine areas surveyed. Millbrae had 70 residents on the day of inspection, with 10 vacancies.

“Overall, the inspector found that the management team, person in charge and staff were committed to improving the quality of service for residents including residents with dementia.

“The centre was well maintained and nicely decorated. It was warm, clean and odour free throughout. The building was secure and residents had access to enclosed garden areas which was easily accessible. Signs and pictures had been used to support residents to be orientated and find their way around the centre."

Full story in this week's Tipperary Star