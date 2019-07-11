Sixth running of 'Horgan' Golf Classic at Dundrum for South Tipperary Hospice Movement

The annual Richie and Breda Horgan Memorial Golf Classic in aid of South Tipperary Hospice takes place on August 7, 8 and 9 in the County Tipperary Golf Club at Dundrum in conjunction with Knockavilla Kickhams GAA.

Richie and Breda Horgan, both died of cancer in 2013 and this is the sixth year that their family and friends have organised a classic in their memory. This is set to be the biggest golf classic in the country this year and there will be lots of celebrities on show over the three day event in the magnificent Dundrum Golf Club.

Noel McGrath, Tipperary and Loughmore Castleiney, hurling star, who himself had a battle with cancer a few years ago, was on hand to launch this year’s event at Dundrum.

LOTS OF WAY TO HELP

This fundraising event can be supported in lots of different ways, but the organisers would like to thank main sponsors Butlers Centra, Dundrum and McCormack Builders, Boston for their support, and to all other sponsors as well.

Teams of four can be booked in at 062 71717 – Golf Shop; or with Brian Horgan – 087 8597824 or Alan Horgan – 087 6082356.

CAHIR PARK GOLF LADIES ALSO DO THEIR BIT FOR THE HOSPICE MOVEMENT: Following the recent successful South Tipperary Hospice Day Fundraiser at Cahir Park Golf Club, Lady Vice Captain Susan Carey (left) and Lady Captain Marie Devitt (third from left) handed over a cheque to Sinaida Jansen from Tipperary Hospice. Also included is Margaret Costello.

Over 100 teams have participated each year so far and €55,000 given to Hospice – teams cost €120 including refreshments and tee boxes cost €50

Great entertainment will be provided throughout with the final night seeing Rod and Billy from Aslan followed by Willie Bunn in the Venue Clubhouse, Dundrum on Friday August 9 from 9:30pm. Admission is €5 including raffle.

So, mark the date in your diary and support this great cause.