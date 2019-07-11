Books of condolences to open across Tipperary for Brendan Grace

Books of condolences will be opened across Tipperary's municipal districts at 2pm today (July 11) for the late comedian Brendan Grace.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to sign the books of condolences at the Civic Offices in Clonmel and Nenagh, and at the municipal district offices for Carrick-on-Suir, Thurles, and Tipperary-Cahir-Cashel respectively.

A book of condolence will also be available online at www.tipperarycoco.ie.

Grace died overnight following a short illness and having been recently diagnosed with lung cancer. He had a remarkable career as a comedian and entertainer that spanned five decades.