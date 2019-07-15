Annual Dualla Threshing Festival - Charity Horse Show on August 4

The annual Dualla Threshing Festival - Charity Horse Show will take place on Sunday, August 4.

The dog show is just one of the many popular attractions.

This is a fun dog show which caters for all shapes and sizes of dogs. There are 11 classes followed by a best ‘in show’.

Each class will have first, second, and third prizes, and some special prizes too!

The dog show is kindly sponsored by Maxi Zoo Clonmel and Gain Feeds. We look forward to seeing you there.

Any enquiries about the dog show, please call Laura on 087 2546772.

The threshing show also includes, an agricultural show, free children’s entertainment, carnival, pet farm, a horse show, falconry, sheep shearing, monster auction, chainsaw carving, digger skills, vintage tractors, and much much more.

All proceeds are in aid of South Tipperary Hospice and the Day Care Centre, Cashel.