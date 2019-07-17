Gala concert supports restoration of Tipperary theatre

I Did It My Way, New York New York and Feeling Good were among the songs that the audience were treated to at Midsummer Serenade in the White Memorial Theatre in Clonmel.

MC George Barry welcomed the audience and introduced the 17-piece orchestra led by musical director Peter Taylor.

During the night George welcomed the various singers onto the stage where songs such as Ain’t That a Kick in the Head, Somewhere Over the Rainbow and The Lady is a Tramp delighted the full house.

Singers included Derek Ryan (AIMS Best Singer, Tipperary Musical Society), Diarmuid Vaughan (AIMS Best Actor Award Winner, Chairman of St. Mary’s Choral Society), Emmet Donlan (AIMS Nominee, St. Mary’s Choral Society, Tipp Musical Society and Carrick-on-Suir Musical Society), James O’Donovan (St. Mary’s Choral Society and The Pearly Whites), Cian Corcoran (St. Mary’s Choral Society), Michelle Smith (St. Mary’s Choral Society), Emma Sunderland (AIMS nominee and St. Mary’s Choral Society) and Rachel Browne (St. Mary’s Choral Society and Creative Minds).

From the entrance to the theatre right up to the stage everything was beautifully decorated by Esther O’Donovan, displaying stunning touches of the summer colours with her floral arrangements.

The special once-off concert was organised by the committee of St. Mary’s Choral Society as part of the project to restore the White Memorial Theatre.

Above - Diarmuid Vaughan (left) and Cian Corcoran performed at Midsummer Serenade, the concert organised by St. Mary’s Choral Society to support the restoration of the White Memorial Theatre

Last year the society committee took on the job to raise funds for the theatre and established The White Memorial Theatre Restoration Fund.

Since then many fundraisers have taken place including a Zombie Mansion last Halloween and a Night of Mediumship with Sandie Byrne.

Plans are already underway for the next big fundraiser. For those who were unable to attend the fundraiser last week but would still like to contribute to the Restoration Fund, click onto the society’s Facebook page where a Go Fund Me account has been set up specifically for the cause.

The society wishes to thank all those who helped with this fundraiser, including every member of the orchestra who gave their time free of charge; and sponsors including The Clonmel Park Hotel, Mani Restaurant, The Bunker, Hotel Minella and Liam Daly’s.

