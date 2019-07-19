Tipperary Labour council election candidate to become local area representative

Tipperary local election Labour Party candidate Louise Morgan Walsh has been selected by the party to be a local area representative for the Nenagh electoral area.

Ms Morgan Walsh received 10% of the first preference votes getting 1,052. However she narrowly lost out on winning a seat.

Local area representatives act like a local councillor with the intention of running in the next local election. They are encouraged to be active in their local community, build networks and conduct local campaigns.

A clinical nurse manager in Nenagh hospital, Ms Morgan Walsh is a member of the Irish Nurses & Midwifery Union (INMO). She and her family are very much involved in local communities, sporting and music clubs such as the Ballycommon CCE, Ballycommon Sponsored Ride, Foroige, GAA and many more. She is also involved with the Oesophageal Cancer Fund (OCF) in raising its awareness and fund raising through lollipop day and the women’s mini marathon.

Ms Morgan Walsh said she was looking forward to working hard and representing the area as best she could.

“Leaving the count centre in Thurles I was bitterly disappointed to miss out on winning a seat by so little. However, I was equally determined to continue what I had set out to do and that was to be a new voice for Nenagh and surrounds and to work hard to ensure our communities thrive," she said..

Local TD Alan Kelly said he was delighted with the announcement and was looking forward to continue working with Louise.

"Her work in Nenagh hospital and with local clubs and organisations proves that she is the kind of person who is ready to put in the hard work needed to deliver for our communities” said Deputy Kelly.