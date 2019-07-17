Tipperary village pulls out all the stops for a mega family fun day

On Sunday next, July 21 all organisations within the parish of Ardfinnan will join forces to bring one MEGA Family Fun Day to The Green in the Village in aid of Ardfinnan Community Centre.

The day will kick off at 12 noon sharp with the Kids Zumba in the tennis court provided by Sonic Fitness and here we’ll blast off our colour powder before opening our MEGA obstacle course around The Green.

Sound equipment will be supplied by The Loose Cannons and our DJ and MC for the day is Dee Boyle.

There will be six games of bingo starting at 1.30 and one game each half hour after that also on The Green.

Other activities on the day are: Face Painting, Nerf Gun Shooting Range, Dunk Tank, Sand Castle Pit for the Toddlers, an 8 foot and a 5 foot inflatable Pin the Tail on the Donkey, Giant Buzz Off, Tea and Coffee in the Community Centre. Defibrillator Demonstrations by TJ White (STGH), Ardfinnan History Expo, Bouncy Castles including a Junior Jungle for the Toddlers, a large party castle, mega slide and the fortress obstacle course.

Ardfinnan GAA Club are selling Donuts and have an activity that involves swinging off a truck.

Ardfinnan Ladies Football Club will host the Barbecue.

Ardfinnan Soccer Club are organising a Giant Inflatable Velcro Soccer Darts.

The local Gun Club have conservation display.

Goatenbridge Tidy Towns will operate the sweet shop.

Ardfinnan Playground Association will stage a Guess the Weight of the Sheep and Milking the Cow.

Ardfinnan Canoe Club will have canoe spins on the river.

Knockmealdown Active are canoeing from Cahir out to the village and arriving on The Green for lunch.

Ardfinnan Youth Club will host various games.

Ballybacon / Grange Hurling Club will also play their part in what surely will be a very busy day for all involved.

We also have a few trade stands and an independent sports event co-ordinator for the day who will look after all kids matches, running races etc. A fantastic day’s entertainment is planned so needless to say Ardfinnan is the place to be this Sunday.