Borrisokane's Ellie Rose gets to be Princess for a day

Dreams do come true especially if you're a child who is seriously ill. Share a dream are in the business of making dreams come true for children fighting life threatening illnesses.

So when 10 year old Ellie Rose Richardson from Borrisokane, Co. Tipperary contacted the Share a dream Foundation to see if they could make her fondest dream of being a real princess come true, the dream team immediately set about making the seemingly impossible became possible.

Ellie suffers from cortical dysplasia, a lifelong and non-curable condition.

Each year Share a dream organise the National Children of Courage Awards and as part of the award all 8 children get to have their dream come true.

Ellie dreamed of being a real life princess and last week Princess Ellie, her mum Suzanne and granny arrived to Mac Donagh junction shopping centre in Kilkenny where they were met by centre manager Marion and marketing manager Donna Byrne plus her own fairy godmother Kilkenny Rose Clodagh Cassin. Ellie then commenced her tour meeting her subjects and being totally pampered.

Princess Ellie was treated to afternoon tea courtesy of Quigleys Cafe before heading to Peter Mark Hair then on to Smashbox at Boots Ireland for makeup plus being treated to gifts from SKECHERS, The Works, Starbucks, Claires, Flair Beauty Boutique, Art It Kilkenny.

Then with garda escort Princess Ellie, with a complete makeover and gifts galore, drove to the five star magnificent Lyrath Estate hotel in Kilkenny to be greeted by owners Xavier McAuliffe, his wife and all the staff who formed a guard of honour with red carpet treatment.

It was truly amazing as it was a greeting fit for a head of state or royalty.

This was her home for three days with spa treatments, afternoon tea, a beautiful suite and lots of surprises and addressed by everyone who meet her as Princess Ellis Rose. It was truly a wonderful gesture.

A huge thanks to everyone involved in making Princess Ellies dream come true in particular Marion & Donna from Mac Donagh shopping centre, Xavier McAucliffe and all his staff of the Lyrath hotel.

Share a dream receive no funding whatsoever so if you think you can help in any way contact www.shareadream.ie