Quaker heritage marked in Cahir

On Saturday last, Cahir Social and Historical Society welcomed several members of the Quaker religious community to the Garranalive Burial Ground in Ballybrado for the unveiling of an information board on Cahir's rich Quaker legacy.

In particular, it was a real pleasure to meet the last Quakers to have grown up in the town, the Poole brothers, Donald and Christopher, who lived on the Tipperary Road. Their father was a manager at the Going and Smith Mill and the Bakery, respectively, while Mrs. Poole was the Secretary of the Cahir Jubilee Nurse Association for several years.

The Society owes deep gratitude to John O'Meara from Tipperary County Council and Mark Rylands from South Tipperary Development Company for their help with our preparations for the ceremony. We are also grateful to Rev. William Montgomery of the Presbyterian Church in Cahir for bringing our visitors to the Tipperary Road to see the beautiful building that was originally the Cahir Quaker Meeting House.

After Eleanor McEvoy’s memorable sell-out concert at the Great Hall of Cahir Castle last weekend, we are delighted to bring William Shakespeare back to the magnificent venue on this Saturday, 20 July. Once again the Cyclone Rep Theatre Company will perform their adaptation of ‘The Merchant of Venice’ in the Great Hall at 8pm. Tickets cost €15 each and can be purchased at the reception in Cahir House Hotel or through the Cahir Social and Historical Society's Facebook page.

