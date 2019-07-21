Appeal for articles and pictures for Fethard Newsletter
The last four pupils enrolled in Coolmoyne National School, looking forward to the reunion in September this year -Catherine O’Connell, Seamus Barry Seanie O’Donovan and Kay Lyons.
Work on compiling this year's Annual Emigrant's Newsletter has now commenced. We invite anyone interested in submitting articles or photographs for this year’s issue to contact Joe Kenny, Rocklow Road, Fethard, Tel: (052) 6131663 or by email: emigrantsnewsletter@gmail.com
Leave your comment
Share your opinions on