Latest: Tipperary motorway reopens following earlier collision
Gardai urge caution between Roscrea and Birdhill
The M7 southbound between Roscrea and Moneygall has reopened following an earlier collision.
It is not known if anyone was injured in the collision or how many vehicles were involved.
The gardai are continuing to urge motorists to drive with care due to surface water following torrential rain.
There are poor driving conditions along this stretch as far as J27 Birdhill.
