Cashel Arts Festival poetry competition - closing date for submissions is September 10

Cashel Arts Festival invites adults and children to compose a poem commemorating 700 years of the town’s walls this year.

People who lived worked or played there, important sites, historical events real or imaginary. Compositions may be in English, Irish or another European language. All entrants will receive a special commemorative certificate.

Selected entries in each category will be published (subject to funding) in an anthology to commemorate the event, together with some new compositions from current poets.

Closing date is September 10. Application form to accompany entry available from Cashel Library or email eleanordwyerm@gmail.com