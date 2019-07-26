Ógra Fianna Fáil to bring climate conference to Cashel on August 17

Brosnan’s Bar in Cashel will be the setting for the Ógra Fianna Fáil climate conference on August 17.

The event, entitled Our Climate, Our Responsibility, will feature guest speakers from the field of climate change as well as many Fianna Fáil public representatives.

At the event Ógra will launch their policy to tackle climate change.

The policy was drafted by the Ógra Climate Action Committee under the stewardship of Ógra’s National Policy Director Tom Cahill.

Mr Cahill, a native of Galway, says that climate action has been a issue that Ógra have been lobbying for action on for a number of years, and that they decided it was time to put their heads together and put forward their own proposals for tackling the issue.

“We’ve been pushing for action on climate change for many years,” said Mr Cahill.

“As it has grown as an issue in the past 12 months or so, we have seen a lack of proposals from government, so I put together a committee of our members with a keen interest in climate action and we have worked hard over the past number of months to put these proposals together.”

Speaking as to why Cashel was the chosen venue Mr Cahill stated that coming outside of the major cities shows that climate change is an issue affecting everyone no matter who they are or where they live.

“We’re coming to Cashel for two reasons, firstly they’ve set-up a new Ógra unit there and we want to give them a boost, but also we wanted to come outside the major urban areas, because sometimes the climate change narrative is confined to urban areas and it’s important that we send out the message that climate change is effecting absolutely everyone, no matter who they are or where they live.”

The event will begin at 11am and will be officially opened by Tipperary Fianna Fáil TD Jackie Cahill.