Tipperary Association Dublin to host All Ireland hurling final banquet

Following a tradition going back over 50 years the Tipperary Association Dublin has announced that the Association will host the traditional Post All-Ireland Final Banquet for the Tipperary senior hurling team and management.

The banquet, which has the support of the Tipperary County Board and the Tipperary Supporters Club, will be held in the Clayton Hotel, Burlington Road, Dublin 4.

The dinner will begin at 8.00pm. Tickets are priced at €75 each. Tables for 10 - 12 persons may be purchased, but individual tickets are also available.

Because of the interest and excitement in the county it is expected that the event will be oversubscribed and early booking is advised. Tickets must be paid for in advance and the latest date for accepting bookings is 12 noon on Tuesday 13 August 2019.

There will also be an opportunity to join the function after dinner (subject to delays). Tickets for the after dinner function are €10 each.

Tickets for the banquet and “afters” may be booked (subject to payment) by contacting the following:

Tipperary Association Dublin: 087 6376663 or 087-2866018

Co. GAA Board office, Lár Na Páirce, Thurles: 0504 22702

Tipperary Supporters Club: 086 2535083