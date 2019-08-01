Tackling Tipperary rural crime high on IFA presidential candidate's agenda

Tackling rural crime is going to be high on the campaign agenda for the Tipperary farmer running for president of the IFA.

Ballymackey pig farmer Tim Cullinan launched his campaign in his local village of Toomevara, which has been hit by a crime wave over recent months, saying: “of course it will. In North Tipperary, we have done a lot of work on rural crime. I think anybody in a neighbourhood - farmers or others - they have to be able to leave their back doors open and live in harmony. It absolutely will be part of my campaign. It’s about protecting everybody in rural Ireland.”

He also made the point that fighting for better farm prices was also about fighting for a strong rural Tipperary.

“For every €1 a farmer spends it generates €4 in the local economy. That is part of the fight. It’s a fight for farmers but it’s also a fight for the local economy. If you take the farmer out of the local community, it is just going to die,” he said.