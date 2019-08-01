McGrath welcomes €47,000 funding for Tipperary youth projects

Independent Councillor for the Tipp/Cahir/Cashel Municipal District, Máirín McGrath has said she warmly welcomes the announcement that three Tipperary youth projects are set to receive almost €48,000 in funding.

Councillor McGrath was speaking after the Minister for Children and Youth Affairs, Katherine Zappone confirmed grant funding of €1.7m for youth projects/services and youth organisations throughout the country:

“As the youngest elected member on Tipperary County Council, I know first hand the tremendous work that youth organizations do across Ireland and so I am delighted to see funding for over 116 targeted staff-led youth projects/services and 20 national youth organisations across the country; 3 of which are right here in Tipperary.

The Clonmel Community Youth Project is set to receive €17,671 while the Tipperary Youth Information Centre will get €20,000. Finally, Roscrea Youth Project has been allocated €9,647.”

Cllr. McGrath is due to address young people from across Ireland and America at Foróige’s Annual Youth Leadership Conference in Maynooth University.

As a graduate of the Youth Leadership Program, she will return as a member of alumni to talk about the impact the program and youth work in general had on her life, her community involvement and her subsequent and recent election.

“I attended this International Youth Conference for three consecutive years while in secondary school, they were always the highlight of my summer.To be invited back to speak to other young people is an overwhelming privilege.

“Foróige is just one of the many organizations who play a role in the positive development of young people across Ireland. Their work deserves continued support and recognition by the Department of Children and Youth Affairs.

“I have consistently maintained that the government needs to be allocating increased resources to youth projects. This can only serve to benefit our communities where there is still an urgent need to deliver proper youth centred infrastructure and supports.

“I want to say to each of the 3 groups that received funding how happy I am that they have had their important work recognised in this way.

“I also want to say to those who maybe did not benefit from this round of allocations that I will work to represent your needs to the best of my ability and support you in whatever way I can in terms of future applications.” concluded Cllr McGrath.