Top marks for Our Lady’s, Templemore, in subject inspection of science

Our Lady’s Secondary School in Templemore has received a glowing report from the Department of Education.

An examiner carried out a subject inspection in Science at Our Lady’s on March 23 this year, and the report was published recently. All schools in the State are subject to such inspections.

Our Lady’s Secondary School is a co-educational post-primary school under the trusteeship of CEIST, with an enrolment was 564 students.

The report states: “The science teachers work in a committed, dedicated and professional manner; adopting an approach to continuous professional learning and development that flows from a wholeschool approach which places students at the centre of the learning experience.

“The quality of teaching and learning was very good with assessment used in a highly effective manner to support students’ learning; individual support for students was a positive feature of all lessons.

“The learning environment was of an exceptionally high quality with relationships between teachers and students being affirming, constructive and grounded in mutual respect. Whole-school support and subject provision are of very good quality with excellent science facilities available for teaching and learning.

“Subject planning was highly commendable with clear evidence of very effective collaborative practice among the science teachers; placing the focus for future work on further developing students’ ownership of and responsibility for their learning would be beneficial.”

Our Lady's board of management responded by saying it “recognises the very positive report given to teachers”. Full unedited report at education.ie