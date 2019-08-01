Tipperary reseeding demonstration at Horse and Jockey farm

Germinal Ireland, in association with Teagasc, will host a reseeding demo on Wednesday, August 7 at 11am on the farm of Brian and Pat Hogan, Horse & Jockey, Co. Tipperary.

The focus of this farm walk is to share knowledge on maximising returns from reseeding and there will be five main topics for discussion on the day.

Soil health and fertility – Mark Plunkett and Bill Reilly will examine soil structure and soil health in the field to better understand the key components of a healthy soil and how to identify issues including compaction.

The importance of lime and optimum soil fertility will also be discussed for grazing and silage systems.

Grass varieties - Dr. Mary McEvoy will discuss the most suitable options for reseeding grazing and silage ground and how to assess grass seed mixtures.

The Pasture Profit Index (PPI) as a tool for mixture selection and the most valuable traits for grazing and silage systems will be explained.

Weed control – Options for weed control in new and existing swards will be discussed including weed identification, timing of spraying and best practice herbicide application.

Sustainable agriculture - Prof. Gary Lanigan and Jim Gibbons will discuss how to maintain a sustainable grass-based production system into the future, that returns a profit to the farm but also reduces the environmental impact from farming.

The machinery demonstration will give attendees the opportunity to view different methods of reseeding; including discing, one-pass and direct-seeding.

The pros and cons of each method will be discussed, addressing the key steps to a successful reseed.

The event will finish with a BBQ and the opportunity to visit the Germinal site in the Horse and Jockey to see the process involved in formulating a grass seed mixture.

All are welcome to attend and an expression of interest can be registered by calling Aoife on 0504 41100.