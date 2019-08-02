Tipperary winner among the prestigious Great Taste awards

Great Taste (UK), the world’s most coveted food and drink awards, has announced its stars of 2019.

Out of 12,772 products sent in from over 100 different countries, Magners Farm in Fethard, Co. Tipperary was awarded a 1-star Great Taste award for its Chicken Bone Broth, which means judges dubbed it a food that delivers fantastic flavour.

Judged by over 500 of the most demanding palates, belonging to food critics, chefs, cooks, restaurateurs, buyers, retailers and producers, as well as a whole host of food writers and journalists, Great Taste is widely acknowledged as the most respected food accreditation scheme for artisan and speciality food producers.

As well as a badge of honour, the unmistakeable black and gold Great Taste label is a signpost to a wonderful tasting product, which has been discovered through hours and hours of blind tasting by hundreds of judges.

Kylie Magner, explains: "We are so delighted to have been awarded a star at this year's Great Taste awards. This is our very first year to enter and we were blown away by today's news. We make the broth ourselves with as much local produce as possible and it is a real family team effort to have achieved this success."

Recognised as a stamp of excellence among consumers and retailers alike, Great Taste values taste above all else, with no regard for branding and packaging. Whether it is vinegar, granola, bacon or cheese being judged, all products are removed from their wrapper, jar, box or bottle before being tasted. The judges then savour, confer and re-taste to decide which products are worthy of a 1-, 2- or 3-star award.

There were 12,772 entries into Great Taste this year and of those products, 208 have been awarded a 3-star, 1,326 received a 2-star and 3,409 were awarded a 1-star accolade. The panel of judges this year included; cook, writer and champion of sustainable food, Melissa Hemsley, Kenny Tutt, MasterChef 2018 champion, author, Olia Hercules, chef and food writer, Gill Meller, Kavi Thakar from Dishoom, food writer and stylist, Georgina Hayden and author and chef, Zoe Adjonyoh, as well as food buyers from Selfridges, Fortnum & Mason, Sourced Market and Partridges.