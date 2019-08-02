Tipperary volunteer groups showcase their activities at Cahir fair

Over 40 volunteer-involving organisations came together at Cahir Community Hall to showcase at the Tipperary Volunteering Fair.

The organisations that attended had an opportunity to showcase their work, network with other organisations and meet potential volunteers.

The aim of the day was to promote and celebrate volunteerism in the county and show the community the fantastic work that is being done locally by volunteers.

The event was attended by Deputies Mattie McGrath and Seamus Healy, Cllr. Michael Fitzgerald, Cathaoirleach of Cahir-Cashel-Tipperary Municipal District, Mayor of Clonmel Garret Ahearn; and councillors Andy Moloney, Marie Murphy and Maírín McGrath.

Derek Fanning, manager of the Tipperary Volunteer Centre said that it's not often that so many non-profit organisations have a chance to come together locally and it was a great opportunity to network and learn from each other.

“It also gave them a chance to tell their stories and let the public see the faces behind the organisations who do so much for the community”, he added.

He thanked the local representatives who took time from their busy schedules to attend and said it shows the esteem in which they hold volunteering by spending time with the people who provide such vital services, often entirely on a voluntary basis”.

Event organiser, Tina Reilly of Tipperary Volunteer Centre, said tthere was a real sense of community spirit at the Fair.

“Throughout much of the day, local musicians from Cahir Men’s Shed entertained the crowd and their efforts created a great atmosphere in the hall.

“Organisations present each had two minutes on the stage to give a brief outline of what they do. It was so interesting to hear the great variety of services and volunteering roles that are available”, she added.

She urged those interested in volunteering or groups wishing to involve volunteers to get in touch with the Tipperary Volunteer Centre

“ We would be happy to help, our service is free, and we would be delighted to meet for a chat’ said Tina.

The Tipperary Volunteer Centre would like to thank the organisations who came and showcased, members of the public who attended, The Cahir Community Hall Committee, Cahir House Hotel, the TUS team of South Tipperary Development Company and the keynote speakers who made the day such a success.

For more information on how to get more involved in your local community you can contact the Tipperary Volunteer Centre at 062- 64775 or info@volunteertipperary.ie