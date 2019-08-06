Lowry welcomes €162,000 in funding for Scoil Chormaic special needs school in Cashel

Deputy Michael Lowry has said he is delighted to confirm that his representations have been successful in securing €162,000 to fund essential works at Scoil Chormaic, Cashel.

“This school of special education has an enrolment of 222 pupils,” said Deputy Lowry.

“The Department of Education School Building Unit has sanctioned funds to replace a defective roof on a classroom building within Scoil Chormaic.

“For the past few years, the roof has regularly leaked causing disruption and inconvenience to the teachers and pupils. A contractor has been appointed and work will commence in the coming weeks. It is intended to complete the project by the end of September,” concluded Deputy Lowry.

Scoil Chormaic provides services for students with specific educational needs, intellectual disabilities, and autism, aged from 3 to 18 years.