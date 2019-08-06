Green light for new Kilfeakle battery storage in south Tipperary

An Bord Pleanála has overturned a decision by Tipperary Co Council in relation to a battery storage facility in Kilfeakle, west Tipperary.

The proposed development consists of the construction of an energy storage facility on the site, located at Ballyglasheen, Kilfeakle.

The form of energy storage proposed comprises battery storage with a series of battery storage modules in the form of container sized storage units sited across the bulk of the site.

These containers are proposed to house lithium ion batteries, inverters, transformers and associated equipment and are proposed to be mounted on concrete foundations. The maximum height of the containers above existing ground level is indicated as being about four metres and a total of up to 39 battery storage units are proposed.

The Co Council refused permission on March 5 this year on health and safety grounds. The developer, Highfield Storage Limited, subsequently appealed this decision to the state planning appeals board on March 26.

On July 23, the board granted permission, subject to 12 new conditions, stating: “it is considered that, subject to compliance with the conditions set out... the proposed development would be in accordance with national and local policy, would not seriously injure the visual or residential amenities of the area, would be acceptable in terms of landscape impacts and traffic safety and convenience and would not endanger human health or the environment.

“The proposed development would, therefore, be in accordance with the proper planning and sustainable development of the area.”