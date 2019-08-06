Tipperary property - cottage near Clonmel with a great view of the Comeraghs

REA Stokes & Quirke bring a superbly located two bedroom cottage at Priorstown, Kilsheelan, Clonmel to the market.

The property requires complete modernisation and redecoration though it has the benefit of an efficient solid fuel central heating system and is located on a mature site of circa 0.25 Hectares /0.6 Acres .

The views of the Comeragh mountains to rear and the surrounding countryside need to be viewed to be truly appreciated.

It is located circa 3km from Kilsheelan and 5km from Clonmel fronting out onto the N24. AMV: €95,000. Contact REA Stokes & Quirke 052 61 21788.