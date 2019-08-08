Springboard and part-time open evening at Waterford Institute of Technology

Waterford Institute of Technology (WIT) will host a Springboard and part-time open evening on Wednesday, August 21, from 5-7pm.

This will give people considering a return to education through an evening course, online course or block release the chance to talk to WIT subject experts and discuss flexible course opportunities available in 2019/20. Springboard+ experts will also be on hand to discuss Springboard+.

Springboard-funded courses are now open to people irrespective of their employment status. Applications for 2019 can be made until late August, with WIT staff on hand to talk you through the application process.

Springboard level 6 courses will remain free to all participants, returning students and those in receipt of certain allowances including jobseekers benefit. For employed participants on Springboard courses NFQ level 7 – 9, 90% of the course fee will be funded by the Government, with participants required to contribute just 10% of the fee.

There is no need to register for this free event.

See more at www.wit.ie/springboard and www.wit.ie/parttime.