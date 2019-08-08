Tipperary beef farmers protest outside meat processing plants

Tipperary’s beef farmers vented their frustration at the escalating crisis in the beef sector on Sunday and Monday this week, with protests outside the county’s major meat processing plants.

They were joined by Deputy Mattie McGrath, of the Dáil’s Rural Independent Group whose members say they are increasingly concerned that the absence of a beef ‘roundtable’ like forum in which grievances can be constructively aired may lead to long term challenges for the beef and suckler sector.

Speaking on behalf of the group, Deputy McGrath said that beef farmers are experiencing enormous levels of frustration at the apparent unwillingness of the Minister to take a more hands-on approach to the crisis afflicting their industry: “as rural TDs we are witnessing almost unprecedented anger among beef farmers at the way in which this entire crisis is being addressed.

“There is a palpable sense that the Minister and indeed the government are just not fully appreciative of what is at stake here. Our entire indigenous beef sector and all that goes with that in terms of the local economic impact is being threatened,” said Deputy McGrath.

See this week's Tipperary Star and Nationalist for full story