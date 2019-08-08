Funeral arrangements announced for Clonmel teenager Jack Downey

The funeral arrangements have been announced for Clonmel teenager, Jack William Downey, who died earlier this week after taking ill at a concert in Co. Cork.

Reposing at Clonmel Óg Hurling & Football Club (Eircode E91 FW50), Bypass Road, Clonmel on Friday evening from 4pm with removal at 8pm to St. Oliver’s Church.

Requiem Mass on Saturday at 11.30am followed by burial in St. Patrick’s Cemetery. Family flowers only please, donations, if desired, to I.C.U. Cork University Hospital

Jack from Ard Caoin, Clonmel and Glengarriff, Co. Cork died on Monday at Cork University Hospital.

Very deeply regretted by his heartbroken parents Elaine (née Quigley, Callan) and Johnny, grandparents, uncles, aunts, cousins, relatives, friends and his Clonmel Óg family.

.