Co. Tipperary youth project hosts Positive Mental Health Week for young people 

Carrick-on-Suir's Foróige Neighbourhood Youth Project in Carrick-on-Suir is running its first Positive Mental Health Week this week.

The awareness campaign comprising free events for young people aged between 12 and 18 began today, Monday, August 12 and continues until Friday, August 16.

An event called Connect comprising games, arts, crafts and music is kicking off the Postive Mental Health Week today (Monday). A Get Active 10,000 Step Challenge on the Suir Blueway is being organised tomorrow (Tuesday).

On Wednesday, the Youth Project is organising an event called Notice Be Healthy Be Happy while on Thursday, it is hosting the Give Citizenship Challenge. The Positive Mental Health Week concludes on Friday with Get Involved Wavewold at Clonea Strand.

Places are limited on the Postive Mental Health Week events so booking is essential. Tel: Daryl on 086 047 9851 for information and registration or email daryl.walsh@foroige.ie.