Dualla Show all set for a family fun day on August 25

The launch for the 2019 Dualla Show took place on Friday morning August 9 last at Ballyowen House.

Young and old turned up, and tea and coffee was provided by the Maher family and Dualla Show chairman Ray Hunt, who thanked everyone for coming to support and help, highlighting the importance of events like Dualla Show in bringing communities together.

He also sincerely thanked the many sponsors without whose strong support an event of this magnitude would not happen.

This year the show takes place on Sunday, August 25, and is expected to attract the usual thousands from far and wide with its incredible mixture of agricultural events, horses, machinery, food, live music and free children's entertainment.

