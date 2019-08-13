Firefighters to take over iconic Rock of Cashel to launch inaugural Setanta Fire Service Games

Tipperary firefighters will take over the iconic Rock of Cashel, Co Tipperary tomorrow (Wednesday, August 14) to launch the inaugural Setanta Fire Service Games.

A partnership between Tipperary Fire and Rescue Service and online sports college, Setanta College, the Setanta Fire Service Games are the first of its kind in Ireland and will take place in Thurles Fire Station on Saturday, September 14.

Thirteen teams of three firefighters will compete against each other and the clock in physical and mental tests, including a fire engine pull; hang tough; tyre flipping; box jumping; mental challenges; and timed runs. Many of the activities will be completed wearing full fire-fighting equipment. The winning team will be awarded the Setanta Cup.

Over two years ago, Setanta College devised a ‘Wellness’ program specifically for firefighters, with the aim of improving the physical and mental wellbeing of Tipperary firefighters. As part of the program, a representative from each fire station in Tipperary is studying to become a fully qualified personal trainer and strength and conditioning coach, with a view to them progressing the development of Wellness programs at each fire station in Tipperary in the future.

Further information on the Setanta Fire Service Games can be found here: https://www.setantacollege.com .