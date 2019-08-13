Green light for new housing in Roscrea

A major new housing development has been given the green light in Roscrea.



Applicant Noel P Regan Developments Ltd lodged plans with Tipperary Co Council on April 18 this year for the completion of a development which was commenced under a previous planning permission, at Whitethorn Hill, Tullaskeagh, Roscrea.



The plans consist of the demolition of six partially constructed houses, two constructed to first floor only and four constructed to ground floor only.



These will be replaced as part of this development, by the construction of 26 new two-storey dwellings (two 4-bedroom semi-detached houses, two 4-bedroom end of terrace houses, two 3-bedroom end of terrace houses, four 3-bedroom terraced houses and 16 3-bedroom semi-detached houses).



The plans were approved on July 23, with 17 conditions attached.