Tipperary resource centre supports zero waste strategy

Knockanrawley Resource Centre’s (KRC) held its organic garden open day to support environmentally friendly gardening practices but this year there was a special addition.

The open day was also a Zero Waste Festival that emerged from a ‘Building on a zero waste Educational workshop’ hosted in KRC last November with funding through the Tipperary County Council.

Derry O’Donnell who co-ordinated the Cashel Zero Waste project, was the keynote speaker on the day. There was also a willow weaving workshop by Rose Hanley and people gathered to talk with Timmy Whyte who voluntarily oversees the organic garden at KRC. Wildlife enthusiast Albert Nolan spoke about composting and insects that help the whole process of decomposing.

There was a raffle with eco prizes, some delicious refreshments mostly made by the Tipperary Men’s Shed, a children’s corner and stalls with interesting suggestions on how to work towards reducing our habits of throwing everything away.

Ruth Smith, part of the planning committee, said on the day, “We are encouraged by the people from the town that came and joined us. There seems to be an understanding that we all have to get on board and reduce our waste. This doesn’t mean a reduction in our standard of living necessarily but it does mean some changes in the way we think.. We need to go gently on this earth – it’s the only one we have.”