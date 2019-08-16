Cashel Arts Festival 2019 welcomes Taste of Cashel to the plaza in September

Cashel Arts Festival is delighted to host the return of The Taste of Cashel.

We have teamed with local food retailers and producers, who form such an integral part of the culture of our town, to provide them with an opportunity to showcase some of the best of their produce.

Purchase your ‘taste tickets’ on The Plaza, visit the various food stalls outside participating retailers on the streets of Cashel, and savour some of the high quality local produce Cashel has to offer.

To be included in the flier with menus and venues, please contact us as soon as possible on our facebook page or email cashelartsfestival@gmail.com.

Date: September 21. Time: 12pm-3pm. Location: The Plaza and local retailers