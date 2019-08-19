Welshwoman Julie Marsden's ‘peace flame walk’ to Tipperary for Procession of Light to the Rock of Cashel

Welshwoman Julie Marsden has embarked on a symbolic ‘community peace flame walk’ from her native Pembrokeshire this week, hoping to culminate her journey at the Cashel Arts Festival in September when she will lead out the Procession of Light to the Rock of Cashel.

Julie takes inspiration from the World Peace Flame organisation, which formed in July 1999 with a mission of uniting people from different nationalities and backgrounds through World Peace Flame monuments that are now established across the globe.

Julie set off on her epic journey last Saturday, August 17, and her planned route will take her through Rosslare to Our Lady's Island in Co Wexford, Kilmore Quay, the Waterford Greenway, Ardmore, and on to St Declans Way to Cashel.

Julie arrives in Rosslare on the August 20 and will begin the Irish leg of the walk on August 21.

“I am feeling quite excited at the prospect of another walk to promote the World Peace Flame education packs, Peace in Your Hands, which also involves taking another Community Peace Flame to Cashel in Ireland.

“I have wanted to return to Ireland for some time. I left Ireland some 35 years ago and I am now returning with love and light in my heart thanks to some lovely special friends inviting me,” added Julie.

Meanwhile, Cashel Arts Festival is looking for teenage dancers to perform with processional theatre company LUXE during their street spectacle, Citadel of Dreams, on Culture Night (Friday September 20). This promises to be an experience never to forget. Please email cashelartsfestival

@gmail.com