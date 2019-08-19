HOMECOMING: Euphoric scenes in Thurles as Tipperary heroes bring Liam home

An estimated 20,000 strong crowd filed into the hallowed grounds of Semple Stadium on Monday evening in honour of the All-Ireland senior hurling champions who triumphantly carried the Liam MacCarthy Cup home to the birthplace of the GAA.

The victorious players received an ecstatic welcome from the moment their bus pulled into the Cathedral Town with fans and well wishers lining the streets to greet their sporting heroes following their spectacular 3-25 to 0-20 win over neighbouring rivals Kilkenny on Sunday in what would be their 28th All Ireland hurling title.

Blue and gold bunting and flags proudly adorned houses and shop fronts as a steady stream of fans made their way towards Semple all afternoon, most wearing some form of their beloved county colours. Some youngsters clutched hurleys and sliotars, hopeful to catch a second or two with members of the victorious squad for the all important autograph.

Earlier in the day the squad and management team continued the annual tradition of bringing the Liam MacCarthy Cup to visit Crumlin Children’s Hospital and Temple Street Children’s Hospital.

Assembled crowds in Thurles were entertained by homegrown Thurles band Seskin Lane who set the mood for a rapturous evening ahead.

Not to be outdone, it was the turn of The 2 Johnnies later on in the evening to momentarily steal the show performing a slew of their most popular hits before Liam Sheedy's men took to the stage in front of a euphoric Tipperary audience.

One of the biggest cheers of the night occurred when Man of the Match Noel McGrath crossed the stage to lift the cup.

Captain Seamus Callanan also earned a roaring round of applause from the audience when described the supporters as the "sixteenth man" in their victorious win on Sunday.

"I just want to thank ye so much on behalf on our panel. There's 40 guys here who really put their shoulders to the hill from the start of the year and its an absolute privilege for me to stand here and talk on behalf of all the guys."

"We really want to thank you so much for coming out here to support us and ye really were the sixteenth man in Croke Park on Sunday and just to see the effort ye've all made to come here tonight makes us so proud and it makes it all worthwhile the effort that we actually put in to see all of ye making the effort to come out here and support us tonight."

"I want to thank our backroom team. They put on a platform for us to perform. They left no stone unturned and without them this wouldn't be possible," he added.

Extensive praise was heaped on the backroom team throughout the night made up of strength and conditioning coaches, nutritionists, kit men, maor uisce, video analysts, the liason and logistic managers, bus drivers and least of all the extended Tipperary panel.

More than 800,000 people reportedly tuned in to watch captain Seamus Callanan lift the Liam MacCarthy Cup on Sunday evening, earning Tipperary their third senior title of the decade.

