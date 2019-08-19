NEWS
Tipperary team stops off at debs ball en route to All-Ireland homecoming in Thurles
Tipperary captain Séamus Callanan with Presentation Secondary School students at the Anner Hotel in Thurles
The Liam MaCarthy Cup stopped off at the Anner Hotel, Thurles, en route to the homecoming celebrations at Semple Stadium on Monday evening.
Presentation Secondary School, Thurles, students were celebrating their debs ball at the hotel and were thrilled to pose for photos with Tipperary team members including captain Séamus Callanan.
