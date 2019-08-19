SPORT
WATCH: Electric atmosphere at Tipperary All-Ireland homecoming in Thurles
Young Tipperary fans from Kilruane enjoying the atmosphere at Semple Stadium. Photo by Eamonn McGee
The atmosphere was electric at Semple Stadium in Thurles as the All-Ireland-winning Tipperary team arrived home with the Liam MacCarthy Cup on Monday evening.
Up to 20 thousand strong cheer on the Senior hurlers as they take to the stage at Semple Stadium this evening #AllIrelandChampions #Tipperary pic.twitter.com/6vM1tZK0oL— Trudy Waters (@trutipp) August 19, 2019
Fab night in Thurles for the #Tipp homecoming #AllIreland #Tipperary #Tipphurling #TippvKilkenny pic.twitter.com/YLJLyWwike— Loraine Corkery (@lorainecorkery) August 19, 2019
Huge crowds already @semplestadium for @TipperaryGAA homecoming— Joe Seward (@JoeSeward1) August 19, 2019
with Liam McCarthy
The amount of young people ensures another generation will be spawned from this victory#GAA#TippvKilkenny #Tipperary pic.twitter.com/CgYmaYqyk4
The All-Ireland champions bring the Liam MacCarthy Cup back to Semple Stadium! pic.twitter.com/jCR9orhzsj— Pundit Arena (@PunditArena) August 19, 2019
The 2 Johnny's on stage in Semple Stadium. pic.twitter.com/VHkKmBPzVy— Eire Og Annacarty (@EireOgAnnacarty) August 19, 2019
Kicking off in Semple Stadium! #Tipperary #AllIrelandHurlingFinal pic.twitter.com/1TEIR9qcGH— TipperaryLive (@TipperaryLive) August 19, 2019
Seskin Lane kicking things off in Semple! #AllIreland #Tipperary pic.twitter.com/oOYqkQHU1b— TipperaryLive (@TipperaryLive) August 19, 2019
Loughmore's Killian Buckley showing off some skills at Semple! pic.twitter.com/IG6EdXxpPs— TipperaryLive (@TipperaryLive) August 19, 2019
The scene now at Semple Stadium as Tipperary fans await the arrival of their hurling heroes pic.twitter.com/d7iGCuaUKG— Conor Kane (@ConorKane0909) August 19, 2019
Fine crowd gathering in Thurles for homecoming of the 2019 All Ireland champions.... pic.twitter.com/WuDPO9oQeB— Brendan Cummins (@BrenCummins1) August 19, 2019
En Route to Thurles from Ratoath!!!@TippSupporters pic.twitter.com/kHwhoFcI2N— Nuala Crosse (@nulstipp) August 19, 2019
Double celebration in Thurles tonight with our annual Debs Ball! Have a lovely night girls and stay safe. More photos on our FB and Instagram pages! pic.twitter.com/LgFHwOkswE— PresentationThurles (@PresThurles) August 19, 2019
John Devane Tipp chairman giving it socks with his speech in Thurles @TippFMSport #homecoming— Nigel O Brien (@DavinStand) August 19, 2019
