Autism Awareness Roscrea Community Fun Day

Autism Awareness Roscrea, a group of parents and other people who are working to make Roscrea more autism-friendly, is holding a community fun day on Sunday next, August 25, in the Glebe Field.



There will be plenty of community fun activities, including bouncy castles, storytelling, face painting to name but a few! This event is autism-friendly, and there will be lots of quiet spaces available too!



All are welcome, but please remember that children MUST be supervised by a parent or guardian at all times.

Autism Awareness Roscrea will have volunteers on hand to offer any assistance needed. Volunteers will also be happy to answer any questions you have about our group and our aims and objectives. we look forward to seeing you in the Glebe Park on Sunday.