Builders appointed to carry out work at Nenagh hospital

Tipperary company O’Brien’s Builders Ltd have been appointed to carry out the Nenagh Hospital Ward Refurbishment Project.

The news has been welcomed by local TD Alan Kelly.

“It is great to see that the project is going ahead. This is Phase 2 of the development, previous work was carried out in 2015 by Manley Construction,” he said.

The project includes the complete refurbishment of the existing male medical ward. The existing ward area will be subject to demolition and reconfiguration works to accommodate a number of ancillary ward facilities including ward kitchen, assisted bathroom, doctor’s office, nurse base staff facilities etc along with four twin bedrooms, including all services.

The gross floor area of the existing ward space to be refurbished is circa 400 square metres

This work needed to be completed to upgrade the facilities in men’s ward, said Deputy Kelly.

Works on the development are expected to take eight months.