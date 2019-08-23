Death of retired teacher Oliver Doyle widely mourned throughout Tipperary

Oliver Doyle, who died on Thursday, was for many years a teacher and vice-principal at Clonmel High School.

His popularity in fulfilling those roles has been very evident since his passing, with many of his former pupils taking to social media to pay tribute to him.

One of those past pupils, Tipperary County Council Cathaoirleach Michael Murphy, said he had seen “at first hand the positive and immeasurable contribution that Oliver Doyle had made to the education of so many people in Clonmel and the surrounding area”.

Cllr. Murphy thanked him for that contribution and extended sympathy to his family.

Oliver Doyle, who was originally from Graiguenamanagh, Co. Kilkenny, died peacefully at his home at Rathloose, Powerstown, Clonmel, following a long illness bravely borne.

He is survived by his wife Josephine, daughters Johanna, Sara and Martha, sons Cathal and Peter, sister Kitty, son-in-law Declan, grandchildren Matthew, Ciaran and Louis, nieces, nephews, extended family and his many friends.

His remains are reposing at Fennessy's Funeral Home, Kickham Street, Clonmel this Friday evening from 5 o'clock, with evening prayers at 6.30, followed by removal to St. John the Baptist Church, Powerstown at 7pm.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Saturday morning at 11am, followed by burial in the adjoining cemetery.

