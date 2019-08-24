Tipperary solicitor takes to the water to celebrate golden wedding anniversary

Fifty years ago, well-known Tipperary solicitor Kieran Cleary married Mary Murray from Helvick Head, near Dungarvan.

The couple have lived in Clonmel for many years and have three children - Sinead and Roger, who are solicitors, and Cliona, who is a barrister.

As a novel way to celebrate their golden wedding anniversary, Kieran decided last January to commence training, under the supervision of Sylvia Shanely of Ballyvoile, Dungarvan, for the RNLI (Royal National Lifeboat Institution) swim at the end of last month.

“I am delighted to say that I completed the two kilometre swim with difficulty, but nevertheless completed it”, says Kieran.

“For me it was the greatest achievement of my sporting life.

“I never thought I would be able at this stage of my life to complete a swim of that distance”, he added.

Instead of putting his feet up and resting on his laurels, Kieran’s next athletic endeavour is this Sunday’s Boston Scientific Half Marathon in Clonmel.

