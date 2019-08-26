Féile ‘the equivalent of 66 jobs in economic boost for Tipp’

Féile 2019 coming to Thurles is the equivalent of creating 66 jobs in the Cathedral Town and will boost the local economy by up to €15m, according to a new report.

The Feile Economic Impact Analysis was released on Monday, and highlights the benefits to Thurles of hosting the now two-day event.

Future Analytics Consulting Ltd were commissioned to undertake a review of the economic impact of the 2018 Féile Classical event and the potential economic impact of Féile 2019 in Thurles.

Following last years’ success of Féile Classical, tickets on sale have now been increased by 50% to 30,000 to cater for demand.

Féile will be taking place on Friday, September 20 and 21 next, at Semple Stadium and at other locations in Thurles, with a different full line-up on each day.

The eclectic line-up this year includes The Fat Lady Sings; The Frank and Walters; Eleanor McEvoy; Something Happens; Sinead O’Connor; Horslips; and The Stunning; Sultans of Ping, all playing very special performances with the Irish Chamber Orchestra.

The ‘Trip to Tipp’ in Thurles, as the original Féile was known, was first introduced on the August bank holiday weekend in 1990, kicking off a series of Trips to Tipp which occurred every summer between then and 1994, including a one day event in 1997.

The seminal Féile events altered the Irish summers for Irish youth by offering a new music experience, and in turn inspiring the introduction of numerous rock and pop music festivals around the country, including Oxygen held from 2004-2011, Electric Picnic which was first held in 2004.

Féile hosted some of the most popular musicians of its time, featuring both contemporary Irish and international acts taking place in the Semple Stadium.

Some major points about the upcoming Féile include:

*It's now a two-day weekend festival with a different line up each day

*Capacity of up to 30,000 over the weekend

*Accommodation: all rooms for 80kms in each direction are sold out since the announcement

*Glamping: over 4,000 glamping beds are being installed in Thurles

*A hugely expanded music and non-music program within Semple Stadium

*Two world exclusive performances with Shane Mc Gown and Thin Lizzy

*Employing over 500 staff for the build-up and operation of the festival

*Visitor-related total expenditures of the two festivals were estimated to be approximately €3.7m for the one-day Féile Classical and €9m for the two-day Féile.

However, overall, the approximate “total of the direct, indirect and induced contribution of the two festivals was estimated at €6.6m for Féile Classical in 2018 and €14.8m for Féile in 2019”.

This is estimated to result in an associated total support employment of about 66 full time employment jobs and 148 full time jobs for Féile Classical and Féile 2019 combined.

The analysis concludes: “In addition to the significant economic benefit there are other less tangible benefits that arise from the events. These include: raising the profile of Thurles and of County Tipperary. Revitalising many acts careers, and providing those attending with an exceptional and memorable experience.”