Dunkerrin Church of Ireland family fun day in Moneygall

On Sunday, September 8, next, there will be a country fair and fun day at Busherstown House, Moneygall.

This is to raise funds for the restoration of a stained glass window in danger of collapse in the historic Dunkerrin Church, built 1820.

Busherstown house is just off junction 23 of the M7 motorway. There will be lots of stalls selling cakes, lucky dip, face painting, scarecrow, name of donkey, weight of cake, basket making, wool spinning, handbags, toys, white elephant, half door craft, jams and chutney, popcorn, ice cream, chips and fries, knitting, firewood, and everything from arts and crafts to fresh local produce.

The North Tipperary Foxhounds will be parading. There will be a brass band, classic cars, vintage tractors, children’s activities, and much more.

Please come to support us. All are welcome. A small charge at the gate, which will include tea. There will be ample parking. Busherstown House is a country house built by Humphrey Minchin in 1740 and rebuilt in 1810 following a fire. It was then that the house was given its fine gothic revival frontage.

The house was owned by the Minchin family up until it was sold for the first time in 1973.

There is a round tower at one end; a 3-bay centre, with Georgian sash windows, a bow-ended square tower with segmental pointed windows at the other end of the front. There is an early 19th century round tower on the summit of a wooded hill behind the house.